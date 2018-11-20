BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Sean Galvin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,366,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,983,000 after purchasing an additional 740,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,754,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 882,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 149.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,709 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 138.8% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,785,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

BGCP opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $977.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

