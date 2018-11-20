BidaskClub Upgrades Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.68.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $38.02 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

