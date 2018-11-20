BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 million, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $123,699.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $423,319.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,845 shares of company stock worth $967,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

