BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS BSGM opened at $3.75 on Monday. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioSig Technologies stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BSGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of BioSig Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

