BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

BSTC stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $423.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.48.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $297,800.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,722,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $60,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,139. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

