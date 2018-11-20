Bitcoin Atom 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,222.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00008452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $15,222.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000195 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000056 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,341,013 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

