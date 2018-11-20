Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 45.4% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $31,704.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00006211 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022679 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00053507 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.02186661 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 7,588,941 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

