Bitcurrency Market Capitalization Tops $214,313.00 (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcurrency has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcurrency has a total market cap of $214,313.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

Bitcurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

