Black Hills (BKH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.26

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 7597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 21.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/black-hills-bkh-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-64-26.html.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.