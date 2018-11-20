BlackRock Inc. Has $249,000 Position in IRIDEX Co. (IRIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.81. IRIDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William M. Moore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

