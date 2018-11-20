BlackRock Inc. Invests $173,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

