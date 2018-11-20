BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.98

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $322,000.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

