BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

