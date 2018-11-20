BMC Stock (BMCH) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) Critical Review

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BMC Stock and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock 2.98% 14.58% 7.37% Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BMC Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BMC Stock has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BMC Stock and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock $3.37 billion 0.32 $57.42 million $1.02 15.54 Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.60 $2.92 million N/A N/A

BMC Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BMC Stock and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock 0 6 5 0 2.45 Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

BMC Stock currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given BMC Stock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BMC Stock is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, multi-family builders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

