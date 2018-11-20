BMO Capital Markets Raises Spectrum Brands (SPB) Price Target to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

NYSE:SPB opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

