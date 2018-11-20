BOAT (BOAT) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOAT has a market capitalization of $54,480.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOAT has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.02349040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00541654 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00017051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007664 BTC.

About BOAT

BOAT (BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,973,550 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net.

Buying and Selling BOAT

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

