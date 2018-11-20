Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$7.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.26.

BBD.B opened at C$2.07 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

