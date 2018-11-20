Boot Barn (BOOT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $533,200.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,396.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,597 shares of company stock worth $3,982,297. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after purchasing an additional 403,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,330,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

