Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,720,000 after buying an additional 3,041,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $26,929,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $23,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,580. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NYSE:BAH opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-stake-raised-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.