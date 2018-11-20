Boston Scientific (BSX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at SunTrust Banks

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.32.

Shares of BSX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 576,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,250. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $4,185,976.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,588,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,885,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

