Bowhead Price Hits $0.0244 (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bowhead token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bowhead alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.03012077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00130022 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bowhead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bowhead and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.