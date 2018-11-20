BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BP were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in BP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in BP by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

