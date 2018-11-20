Brady (BRC) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their hold rating on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) in a research note published on Monday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brady’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on Brady and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $42.74 on Monday. Brady has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 24,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $1,052,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,047.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,281 shares of company stock worth $7,913,313. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,357,000 after acquiring an additional 186,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,221,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 273,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brady by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brady by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,501,000 after buying an additional 161,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brady by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

