Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.21 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

