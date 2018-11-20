Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $23.27 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,564 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $62,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,014,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 480,750 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $8,508,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 212,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

TMHC opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

