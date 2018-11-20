Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $60.89 Million in Wpp Plc (WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 831,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,000. WPP comprises about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.33% of WPP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 30,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $1.4595 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

