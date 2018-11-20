Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 95,673 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,249,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,673 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $90,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

GSK stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

