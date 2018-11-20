Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

