Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,020,000 after purchasing an additional 872,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277,927 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,860,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,886,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-position-reduced-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.