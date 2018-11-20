Broadcom (AVGO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

11/16/2018 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2018 – Broadcom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Broadcom’s broad-based product portfolio which serves multiple applications to diversified end markets is anticipated to aid it in gaining significant market share. The company is also benefiting from solid demand of its wireless solutions which poises it well to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Nonetheless, the company faces intensifying competition and integration risks due to frequent acquisitions. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and customer concentration continue to be headwinds. Notably, shares of Broadcom have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/10/2018 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2018 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at med. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2018 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They wrote, “We believe multiple tailwinds into 2019-20 with the CA acquisition mostly behind, AI ASICs, regaining RF share, 5G ramps with wireless/Networking, strong FCF and dividend growth positions AVGO well. AVGO provides an attractive opportunity given a dominant market share, ~$6B in buybacks remaining, $8B+ of ~3%+ dividend yield. Reiterating our Buy and raising PT to $295. The shares trade at a conservative ~ 11x F19E EPS.””

9/25/2018 – Broadcom was given a new $293.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,444. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Broadcom Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25,413.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 394,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 392,887 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.