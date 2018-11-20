Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.24. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after purchasing an additional 285,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 277,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,294,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,565,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 68.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 555,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 224,977 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.87. 26,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

