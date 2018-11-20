Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.25 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $20.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $20.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.21 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $514,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,158 shares of company stock valued at $16,526,731. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,383. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

