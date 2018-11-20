Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,995. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply