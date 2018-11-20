Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,995. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

