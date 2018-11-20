Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $385,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after buying an additional 596,941 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after buying an additional 1,584,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,329,000 after buying an additional 581,645 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after buying an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

