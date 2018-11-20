Brokerages Expect American International Group Inc (AIG) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. American International Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

NYSE AIG opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,305,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,999,000 after buying an additional 5,684,245 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,378,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 644,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,240,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,430,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,009,000 after purchasing an additional 479,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

