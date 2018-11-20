Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Autodesk reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,895,000 after buying an additional 3,465,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,538,000 after buying an additional 1,532,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 248,332.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 993,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 363.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 898,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

