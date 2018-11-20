Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Brinker International to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,078 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $101,011.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,633 shares in the company, valued at $565,480.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $2,293,690. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brinker International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.01. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

