Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 773,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DY traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 854,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

