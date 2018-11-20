Brokerages Expect General Motors (GM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.07. General Motors posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in General Motors by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 9,607,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534,364. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

