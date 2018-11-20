Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $133,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $57,196.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 220.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

