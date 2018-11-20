Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (BCE) Target Price at $59.79

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total value of C$397,437.70.

BCE stock opened at C$55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of C$50.72 and a 1 year high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.67000002856807 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

