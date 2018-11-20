Brokerages Set Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Price Target at $6.50

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 430,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 215,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.