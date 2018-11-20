Brokerages Set CME Group Inc (CME) Price Target at $184.08

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CME opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 12 month low of $139.75 and a 12 month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,572 shares of company stock worth $4,206,309. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CME Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CME Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 268,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

