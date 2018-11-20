Brokerages Set Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Price Target at $191.64

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $147.70 and a one year high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.