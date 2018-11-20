Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (MEOH) PT at $83.91

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Methanex by 96.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Methanex by 67.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 12.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Methanex by 173.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.