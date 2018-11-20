Brokerages Set MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSL. Sandler O’Neill downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. MidSouth Bancorp has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 million, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.40.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

