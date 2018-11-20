Brokerages Set Petmed Express Inc (PETS) PT at $45.00

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Petmed Express’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

