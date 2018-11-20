Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) PT at $17.00

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,168,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,114,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 72,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 199,276 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUOT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 30,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,831. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.