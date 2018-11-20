Brokers Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s FY2018 Earnings (HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$115.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

