Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Trading Down 11.4%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.67. 2,476,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,832,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

